Chinese Drug Dealer Arrested in Pattaya for Selling Ketamine Vape Pods

PATTAYA – A Chinese national was arrested on Tuesday for selling ketamine-filled vape pods, commonly known as “zombie pods,” to tourists in Pattaya. The suspect, identified as Y. K., 34, was apprehended in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, following a police sting operation.

Acting on a tip-off about a Chinese tourist selling the drug-laced pods at local parties, undercover officers arranged a purchase at 1,200 baht per pod. Y. K. was arrested during the exchange in front of a condominium, where police seized 10 ketamine pods and 12,000 baht in marked banknotes.

A subsequent search of his condominium room uncovered an additional 40 ketamine pods, 400 empty pod components, and three bags containing etomidate, a sedative similar to ketamine.

The operation was led by Provincial Police Region 2 and the deputy investigation chief of Pattaya Police Station. Y. K. has been handed over to investigators for legal proceedings.

-Thailand News (TN)