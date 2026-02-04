30-Year Manhunt Ends: Chinese Murder Fugitive Nabbed in Bangkok

BANGKOK – A 62-year-old Chinese man, wanted in Hong Kong for a murder committed more than 30 years ago, was arrested in Bangkok’s Nong Chok district on Tuesday. The suspect, identified as Mui Yui-kiang, had been evading capture since fleeing to Thailand in 1994.

According to the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), Mui opened a food shop in the Lam Pak Chee area after arriving in Thailand, married a Thai woman, and raised three children.

The murder case dates back to 1989, when Hong Kong police discovered a man’s body buried on a beach. Four suspects were arrested, but Mui remained at large. Hong Kong authorities recently contacted Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) via Interpol after learning he was still in the country.

CIB officers located a rice soup vendor matching the suspect’s description and obtained a search warrant from the Min Buri Criminal Court. During a visit to his shop on Monday, Mui could not produce identification and was taken in for questioning, where he reportedly confessed to the murder.

Mui now faces legal proceedings in Thailand pending potential extradition.

