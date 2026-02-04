Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Info

30-Year Manhunt Ends: Chinese Murder Fugitive Nabbed in Bangkok

BANGKOK – A 62-year-old Chinese man, wanted in Hong Kong for a murder committed more than 30 years ago, was arrested in Bangkok’s Nong Chok district on Tuesday. The suspect, identified as Mui Yui-kiang, had been evading capture since fleeing to Thailand in 1994.

Chinese Drug Dealer Arrested in Pattaya for Selling Ketamine Vape Pods

According to the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), Mui opened a food shop in the Lam Pak Chee area after arriving in Thailand, married a Thai woman, and raised three children.

The murder case dates back to 1989, when Hong Kong police discovered a man’s body buried on a beach. Four suspects were arrested, but Mui remained at large. Hong Kong authorities recently contacted Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) via Interpol after learning he was still in the country.

CIB officers located a rice soup vendor matching the suspect’s description and obtained a search warrant from the Min Buri Criminal Court. During a visit to his shop on Monday, Mui could not produce identification and was taken in for questioning, where he reportedly confessed to the murder.

Chinese Nationals Stab Three Nightclub Guards in Pattaya Brawl

Mui now faces legal proceedings in Thailand pending potential extradition.

-Thailand News (TN)

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

george


Thailand News delivers the latest updates and in-depth coverage on all things Thailand. We offer a wide array of topics, including breaking news, politics, tourism, business, culture, lifestyle, and entertainment. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Posts

Immigration Officer Stabbed to Death in Samut Prakan, Manhunt Underway

Truck Snags Power Lines in Samut Prakan, Toppling 70 Poles

Bangkok Cat Cafe Shut Down Following Animal Abuse Allegations