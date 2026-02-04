Contemporary Thai Fashion Takes the Spotlight at Wat Arun

Contemporary Thai Fashion Takes the Spotlight: Red-Carpet Moments from the Amazing Thailand Ambassador Launch. Leading stars expressing the richness of Thai identity through designs by renowned Thai brands.

Grand Opening of Amazing Thailand Ambassador is Stunning with Spectacular Drone and Fireworks Show over Wat Arun

Bangkok, 4 February 2026 – The unveiling of “Lalisa LISA Manobal”, a world-renowned rapper, singer, dancer and actor, as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador at Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan was an evening that celebrated Thai allure with grace and poise.

The red carpet became a showcase where leading stars expressed the richness of Thai identity through contemporary design and culture-inspired details, featuring standout pieces from renowned Thai brands.

“Metawin Win Opas-Iamkajorn” graced the red carpet in a refined black velvet suit with distinctive texture. An oversized silhouette amplified presence and strength, while a gold brooch added

a precise accent to complete his look.

Rising star and fashion icon “Pongtiwat Blue Tangwancharoen” appeared in an “A Touch of Thai” look by PATTARAT. A cropped, Raj-pattern jacket-inspired top paired with contemporary flared trousers was punctuated by a double gardenia art piece by SARRAN, symbolising growth and enduring goodwill.

“Kanawut Gulf Traipipattanapong” stood out with the Golden Flower Brooch by SIRIVANNAVARI. Inspired by ears of rice a symbol of abundance and Thai roots and interlaced with varied floral motifs, the piece evokes timeless beauty and haute craftsmanship.

Actress “Natapohn Taew Phornprapha” presented the concept “Suvarnabhumi,” wearing layered gold tones in varied shades, interlaced with organic linework. The contemporary Thai look was completed with ROSE diamond earrings, an ATLAS diamond bracelet, and an AQUA diamond ring by S.MANEEPHAND jewellery that shines like art in motion.

Model “Nattasha Yoghurt Bunprachom” captivated in a modern interpretation combining

a sabai drape with a tabengman-style wrap by NICHp, balanced with jewellery from Gems Pavilion a poised harmony between Thai heritage and contemporary style.

Thai-French actress “Diana Flipo” delivered a show-stopping moment in Patarasiri Regalia

a meticulously hand-beaded creation requiring over 900 hours of craftsmanship. Thai motifs were woven across the entire gown, shimmering like a wearable jewel and testament to the intricacy

of Thai haute couture.

“Nachjaree Cherreen Horvejkul” embodied sculptural elegance in Poem Couture, channelling

the poise of an ethereal Greek goddess through impeccably executed draping both powerful and graceful.

Closing the line-up, Thai-Senegalese actor and influencer “Rusameekae Fagerlund” appeared

in a Thai-contemporary look: a SIRIVANNAVARI top inspired by tabengman, reinterpreted

in a modern silhouette and paired with trousers by ASAVA. The result was an expression of Thai character in a contemporary frame.

As the evening celebrated LISA’s role as Amazing Thailand Ambassador, these red-carpet looks offered a fresh perspective on Thai fashion blending cultural pride with modern design.

TAT Invites Visitors to follow Footsteps of ‘LISA’

Every silhouette and piece of jewellery carried a story of Thai identity that felt elegant, confident, and compelling.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)