Hunt Underway for Thief Who Stole 2.4 Million Baht in Gold from Hat Yai Shop

HAT YAI, SONGKHLA – Police are searching for a thief who stole gold ornaments worth approximately 2.4 million baht from a gold shop inside a Lotus’s store in Hat Yai district on Tuesday evening.

The robbery occurred at Burapa Gold Shop in tambon Kho Hong around 6:30 p.m. CCTV footage shows a man, approximately 160–170 centimeters tall and dressed in black with a hat and helmet, leaping over the counter and snatching trays of gold displayed on the wall. Staff fled after seeing him brandish a hammer.

The shop manager stated the thief did not speak and acted quickly, making off with 33 gold necklaces and bracelets valued at 2.43 million baht. Staff are trained to store larger items in a safe each evening, but the stolen pieces were on display.

Police found a dropped gold necklace, a helmet, and a shoe in the mall parking lot. A security guard reported seeing the thief stuff the gold into his pockets and a shoulder bag but did not intervene after being warned the suspect was armed.

The robber’s motorcycle, parked facing outward for a quick escape, was later identified as stolen from Na Mom district three hours before the robbery.

