Thailand Successfully Deploys KNACKSAT‑2 Satellite from ISS

BANGKOK – Thailand has taken a significant step forward in its space program with the successful deployment of the KNACKSAT‑2 satellite from the International Space Station. The satellite, developed by King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok, was released from the Japanese Kibo module and has begun transmitting signals from orbit.

KNACKSAT‑2 is a 3U CubeSat built with 98 percent Thai-made components, showcasing the country’s growing capability in space technology. It serves as a multifunctional platform for scientific experiments, Earth observation, Internet of Things (IoT) data relay, railway monitoring, and amateur radio communication, providing affordable access to space for educational and research organizations.

A core feature of the satellite is its resource‑sharing system, which allows multiple institutions to host instruments or experiments on a single platform, lowering costs and encouraging broader participation in space activities.

The mission also supports education and youth development, engaging students and researchers from universities, schools, and regional partners in hands-on space science and engineering work.

Following its deployment, KNACKSAT‑2 has begun broadcasting telemetry and amateur radio signals. Satellite operators worldwide are invited to help verify its operational status.

The successful launch marks Thailand’s progress toward greater self-reliance in space technology and strengthens the country’s long‑term capacity for commercial and scientific space applications.

-Thailand News (TN)