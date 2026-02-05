Myanmar Worker Dies in Bangkok Cable Tunnel Collapse

BANGKOK – A Myanmar construction worker died late Wednesday when a trench collapsed at an underground electrical cable project near Bangna BTS station in Bangkok’s Bangna district, prompting authorities to suspend work and launch a safety investigation.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Sukhumvit Road. The 30-year-old worker was approximately 10 meters below ground when the soil walls of the excavation caved in, completely burying him. Rescue teams from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation spent over an hour recovering his body.

“Co-workers tried to dig him out for 30 minutes before we arrived, but he had already lost consciousness and showed no vital signs,” a rescue official stated.

The site is part of a Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) project to relocate overhead power lines underground. The work, managed by a private contractor, began in December 2025 and was scheduled for completion in July 2026.

Police have summoned site engineers and project managers to determine whether safety protocols were breached. Forensic officers and medical examiners from Chulalongkorn Hospital examined the scene, and the victim’s body has been sent for an autopsy.

The MEA ordered a two-day suspension of all construction at the site starting Thursday to conduct a safety audit and reinforce preventive measures.

