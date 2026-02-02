Thailand News

Two Russians Arrested Over Murder, Dismemberment of Russian National in Chon Buri

CHONBURI – Police arrested two Russian men on Sunday in connection with the murder and dismemberment of a compatriot, whose remains were discovered buried in multiple locations in Bang Lamung district.

The suspects, aged 35 and 38, were apprehended at a hotel on Sukhumvit 71 in Bangkok’s Watthana district. CCTV footage showed them in the company of the victim before leaving the area on two motorcycles carrying large bundles, about one kilometer from where the body parts were later found.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Mikhail Emelianov, had operated a cannabis business in the Jomtien area of Pattaya for the past two years. His remains were discovered after a local woman reported that her dog had found a blood-stained human body part near her home on Patthanakan 4 Road.

Further searches uncovered additional body parts in black plastic bags buried in five shallow pits near a pond. The victim’s head showed severe trauma consistent with a blow from a hard object. His clothing and bag, which he was last seen wearing, were also recovered from the burial site.

Emelianov’s mother, who traveled from Russia after he went missing on January 8, identified her son’s body and confirmed to police that he had received a message demanding repayment of a $20,000 debt prior to his disappearance.

The two suspects are currently in police custody as the investigation continues.

