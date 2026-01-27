Tourism Surges at Thailand’s Red Lotus Lake After Lisa TAT’s Promotion

UDON THANI – A promotional campaign featuring K-pop icon Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal of Blackpink has sparked an extraordinary tourism boom at the Red Lotus Lake in Udon Thani, with daily boat tour bookings quadrupling in just three days.

Following the release of promotional images by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) showing Lisa at the scenic lake in Kumphawapi district, visitor numbers have skyrocketed. Boat trips have surged from an average of 100 per day to over 400, drawing large crowds of domestic and international travelers eager to experience the location.

Since the campaign launched, visitors have been lining up as early as 4:00 a.m. at Ban Diem pier. Among the first arrivals were groups of Japanese tourists, who traveled by coach and van to catch the sunrise over the vast bloom of red lotuses, which spans thousands of acres and is expected to last until mid-March.

Praisit Sukrom, chairman of the Red Lotus Lake Tourism Enterprise, described the response as “unprecedented,” surpassing even the typical New Year peak. “The ‘Lisa Fever’ has given a huge lift to the local economy,” he said. “Most visitors are here specifically because of her. We’ve increased our fleet to 95 boats to keep up with demand.”

To enhance the visitor experience, local vendors have introduced creative offerings such as “Bloommory Ice Cream”—a 3D lotus-shaped ice cream—and digital E-Postcards that allow tourists to instantly share photos of the “Red Lotus Sea.”

The campaign highlights the powerful influence of celebrity endorsements in boosting regional tourism and supporting local economies in Thailand.

-Thailand News (TN)