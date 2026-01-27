Thailand News

Briton Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Thai Wife in Maha Sarakham

MAHA SARAKHAM – A British national has been arrested in Khon Kaen for the fatal shooting of his Thai wife in Maha Sarakham on Tuesday. The incident occurred in front of the victim’s homestay in Village Moo 4, Tambon Khok Ko, Muang district.

Police responding to an emergency call around 11 a.m. found the body of 44-year-old Phatcharee Uraphanom with gunshot wounds. Initial investigations identified the suspect as 58-year-old Anthony James Condron, formerly of Witham, Essex, England.

According to local residents, the couple had lived together for several years at the Janpanom Farm Stay, which Phatcharee operated. The pair had no children. Authorities reported that the shooting followed a domestic dispute, though the exact motive remains under investigation.

After the shooting, Condron allegedly fled in a friend’s pickup truck toward Khon Kaen. Police traced him to a hotel near Bueng Kaen Nakhon in Khon Kaen city, where he was arrested in his room.

The suspect was taken to Khon Kaen police station before being transferred to Don Wan police in Maha Sarakham for legal proceedings.

