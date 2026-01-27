Thailand News

American siblings reunite with Thai man who saved their family during the Vietnam War

UBON RATCHATHANI – More than five decades after losing contact, three American siblings have been reunited with a Thai man who protected and cared for their family during their stay in Thailand in the early 1970s.

Raoul Butland, 66, Lisaree Butland, 63, and Mark Butland, 62, traveled from the United States to find 80-year-old Poon Pong-aree, who helped them when their father, an American GI, was stationed at a U.S. airbase in Ubon Ratchathani during the Vietnam War.

The siblings recounted how Poon, then a tricycle driver and Muay Thai boxer, helped their family settle in Thailand—finding them a home, enrolling them in school, and even teaching the boys boxing. They also shared a harrowing memory in which Poon and his wife rescued them from Vietnamese troops during a wedding in Laos, hiding them overnight in a temple before returning safely to Thailand.

After returning to the U.S. in 1972, the family lost touch with Poon. Despite the passing of their parents, the siblings never forgot his kindness and decided last year to try to find him.

With no leads, they returned to Ubon Ratchathani, where a local journalist and volunteers helped in the search. Within days, Muang District Mayor Pittaya Chaisongkram located Poon, who was living in Si Sa Ket province.

An emotional phone call followed while Mark was hospitalized for a foot injury, and soon after, the siblings visited Poon at his home. The reunion was filled with tears and embraces, followed by a traditional Isan blessing ceremony.

Mark expressed remorse for the long delay in reconnecting, calling Poon their “Thai uncle.” Poon said he was deeply moved that they had remembered him after so many years.

The siblings later accompanied Poon for a medical checkup, symbolically repaying a small part of the care he once offered their family.

-Thailand News (TN)

