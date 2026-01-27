Danish Tourist, 79, Dies on Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA – A 79-year-old Danish tourist died on Sunday after being found unconscious on Ping Pha Beach in Naklua, Pattaya. Emergency responders attempted resuscitation but were unable to revive him.

Police identified the deceased as Mr. B. R. C., who had been walking on the beach with his wife before they became separated. He was later discovered face down near the shoreline. Initial inquiries suggest he may have encountered difficulty while swimming.

No signs of assault or theft were reported. Police are investigating the incident as a possible drowning or health-related event, and have begun coordinating with the Danish Embassy.

The case remains under the responsibility of Pattaya City Police Station, with further procedures to follow.

