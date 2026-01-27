Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Info

Danish Tourist, 79, Dies on Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA – A 79-year-old Danish tourist died on Sunday after being found unconscious on Ping Pha Beach in Naklua, Pattaya. Emergency responders attempted resuscitation but were unable to revive him.

Danish Tourist and Thai Woman Detained for Public Indecency at Jomtien Beach

Police identified the deceased as Mr. B. R. C., who had been walking on the beach with his wife before they became separated. He was later discovered face down near the shoreline. Initial inquiries suggest he may have encountered difficulty while swimming.

No signs of assault or theft were reported. Police are investigating the incident as a possible drowning or health-related event, and have begun coordinating with the Danish Embassy.

Intoxicated Danish Man Rescued After Roof-Top Standoff in Phuket

The case remains under the responsibility of Pattaya City Police Station, with further procedures to follow.

-Thailand News (TN)

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

george


Thailand News delivers the latest updates and in-depth coverage on all things Thailand. We offer a wide array of topics, including breaking news, politics, tourism, business, culture, lifestyle, and entertainment. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Posts

Danish-Arab ‘Influencer’ Criticized After Insulting Thai Police and Locals in Pattaya

Foreigner Filmed Naked on Pattaya Beach, Sparking Public Concern

94-Year-Old Man Struck by Songthaew at Zebra Crossing in Pattaya