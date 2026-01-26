Iranian Arrested in Bangkok Over Pickpocket Scam Targeting Tourists

BANGKOK – Immigration police have arrested an Iranian national accused of being part of a gang that uses distraction tactics to steal from foreign tourists at Bangkok’s MRT stations. The suspect was taken into custody on January 26, 2026, following a complaint from a Chinese tourist who was robbed at MRT Rama 9 station.

According to the victim, the incident occurred around 6:00 p.m. on January 25. A man described as Middle Eastern approached him, struck up a friendly conversation about travel to China, and asked to see Chinese yuan banknotes. While the victim was distracted, an accomplice stole his wallet containing approximately 30,000 baht in Thai and Chinese currency.

CCTV footage reviewed by police showed two men working together—one distracting the victim while the other removed the wallet. Investigators secured an arrest warrant from the Criminal Court and located the suspect, identified as Mr. Gassan, at a condominium in central Bangkok.

Checks revealed that Mr. Gassan had overstayed his visa. He faces charges of joint theft at night in a public place (a railway station) and overstaying his permission to remain in Thailand. He has been handed over to Huai Khwang Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Authorities noted that similar scams have occurred multiple times, eroding tourist confidence in public safety. Immigration police are expanding the investigation to identify and apprehend other gang members.

-Thailand News (TN)