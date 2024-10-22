Filipino pickpockets admit to targeting tourists in Bangkok

Nine Philippine nationals were arrested in Bangkok and Suvarnabhumi airport for allegedly pickpocketing a South Korean tourist. They admitted to having committed similar offences multiple times, targeting foreign visitors in popular tourist hotspots.

Illegal Filipino Tour Guide Arrested in Koh Phangan

Police detained two Filipino men and seven Filipina women at a hotel in Bangkok’s Phaya Thai district and at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan province, following a complaint from a South Korean man who reported being targeted by a pickpocketing gang at Sukhumvit Soi 33 in Watthana district around 6.40pm on Oct 16.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!