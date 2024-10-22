Filipino pickpockets admit to targeting tourists in Bangkok

Nine Philippine nationals were arrested in Bangkok and Suvarnabhumi airport for allegedly pickpocketing a South Korean tourist. They admitted to having committed similar offences multiple times, targeting foreign visitors in popular tourist hotspots.
Police detained two Filipino men and seven Filipina women at a hotel in Bangkok’s Phaya Thai district and at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan province, following a complaint from a South Korean man who reported being targeted by a pickpocketing gang at Sukhumvit Soi 33 in Watthana district around 6.40pm on Oct 16.
