Tiger Cub at Sriracha Zoo.

Chinese Tourist Accused of Using Slingshot in Khao Kheow Open Zoo

TN

CHONBURI, Oct 22 (TNA) – Security officials at Khao Kheow Open Zoo have filed a police report against a Chinese tourist who was caught on video using a slingshot within the zoo grounds, near the tiger enclosure.

Two Chinese allege they paid Bt23 million ransom to Bangkok kidnappers

Based on the video that went viral online, the security team has identified the slingshot user as a Chinese female tourist. The incident occurred on October 20.

A visitor at Khao Kheow Open Zoo captured a video of the Chinese tourist, holding a slingshot and firing it, though the exact target is unclear. Given that monkeys inhabit the zoo freely, and concerned about potential violations of wildlife laws, the zoo director ordered a police report to be filed.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours