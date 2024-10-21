Ratchadaphisek Road at Sutthisan Intersection, Bangkok

Two Chinese allege they paid Bt23 million ransom to Bangkok kidnappers

TN

Two Chinese nationals filed a complaint with Bangkok’s Sutthisan police Sunday night, claiming that they had been kidnapped by five armed men who demanded over twenty three million baht in ransom.

Beauty contestant, others charged with abduction, ransom of Chinese man in Bangkok

The two men also presented a video clip to the police, from a CCTV system at a rented house in Ratchada Soi 24, Huai Khwang district, featuring his four alleged captors.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS World

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours