Beauty contestant, others charged with abduction, ransom of Chinese man in Bangkok









The abduction was allegedly plotted by the former girlfriend and her Thai boyfriend, who had no job and liked gambling.

Chinese Woman Abducted for 4.7 Million Baht Ransom in Pattaya

The six suspects, four men and two women, were arrested separately in Bangkok, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Pathum Thani provinces on Monday, police said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

