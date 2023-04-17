Songkran road accidents top 2,000

TN April 17, 2023 0
Bangkok Chonburi highway, expressway

Air Cargo, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Chonburi and Lat Krabang signs on the Bangkok Chonburi Motorway. Photo: ::::=UT=::::




During the first six days of Songkran festival travel there were 2,008 traffic accidents, an increase on last year’s more subdued celebrations and with more casualties, but road deaths are down, according to the Interior Ministry.

91% of Serious Injuries During Songkran Attributed to People Not Wearing Seat Belts

Chotenarin Kerdsom, permanent secretary, said the 2,008 traffic accidents from April 11-16 claimed 236 lives and injured 2,005 other people.

