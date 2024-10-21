Central Investigation Police Thailand (CIB) Central Investigation Bureau.

Thai Government Officials Under Investigation for Deadly School Bus Fire

TN

BANGKOK, Oct 21 (TNA) – Deputy Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, Pol. Maj. Gen. Jaroonkiat Pankaew, has revealed that a probe into the deadly school bus fire has uncovered potential involvement of government officials.

22 students and 3 teachers killed in bus fire in Pathum Thani

The investigation, he said, suggests that multiple government agencies could face legal action for their alleged roles in the tragedy.

A school bus, carrying students and teachers from Uthai Thani for a field trip caught fire during a field trip on Oct 1, tragically killing 23 people.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours