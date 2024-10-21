Thai Government Officials Under Investigation for Deadly School Bus Fire

BANGKOK, Oct 21 (TNA) – Deputy Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, Pol. Maj. Gen. Jaroonkiat Pankaew, has revealed that a probe into the deadly school bus fire has uncovered potential involvement of government officials.

22 students and 3 teachers killed in bus fire in Pathum Thani

The investigation, he said, suggests that multiple government agencies could face legal action for their alleged roles in the tragedy.

A school bus, carrying students and teachers from Uthai Thani for a field trip caught fire during a field trip on Oct 1, tragically killing 23 people.

