22 students and 3 teachers killed in bus fire in Pathum Thani

A tragic bus fire in Pathum Thani, Thailand, claimed the lives of 22 students and 3 teachers on October 1, 2024. The group, from Wat Khao Praya Sangkharam School in Uthai Thani, was on a field trip when a tire blowout caused the bus to crash into a barrier and ignite into flames.

The fire spread rapidly, leaving many passengers trapped inside. Despite rescue efforts, 25 people perished, while 19 survivors were rushed to local hospitals for treatment.

A rescue worker said the bus was running on compressed gas and that the crash set the fuel tanks on fire.

A school bus in Thailand with about 44 students and teachers on board caught fire on the outskirts of Bangkok. As many as 25 of them are feared dead.

The bus was part of a convoy heading towards educational destinations, including Ayutthaya Historical Park. Authorities are investigating the incident, and the driver, who fled the scene and his mobile phone was turned off, is being sought by police.

According to official documents, the Wat Khao Praya Sangkharam School in Uthai Thani, is attended by students from kindergarten to around 15 years of age. The ages and identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed deep condolences and promised government support for the affected families, including covering medical costs and compensation​.

-Thailand News (TN)

