Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation issues a weather warning for 63 provinces, including Bangkok.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued a weather advisory for 63 provinces across Thailand, including Bangkok, alerting residents to prepare for thunderstorms and strong winds from September 29 to October 3. The alert covers the Northern, Northeastern, Central, and parts of the Southern regions. Local authorities have been instructed to closely monitor the situation, issue early warnings, and ensure all emergency equipment and response teams are on standby.

The weather conditions are attributed to a combination of a high-pressure system moving in from China and a monsoon trough extending across the lower Northern, lower Northeastern, and Central regions. According to the Thai Meteorological Department, this weather pattern is expected to bring unstable weather across upper Thailand, resulting in heavy to very heavy rains in some areas. The regions most affected will include the entire Northern and Northeastern areas, all provinces in the Central region, and Chumphon in the South. Bangkok and its surrounding areas are also likely to experience severe weather during this period.

Authorities have coordinated with regional disaster prevention and mitigation centers to remain on high alert and ensure warning systems are in place for residents in vulnerable areas. Local administrations have also been tasked with issuing timely advisories, mobilizing personnel, and deploying equipment to potential risk zones. The DDPM has called on residents to remain vigilant, secure their properties, and avoid areas prone to flooding, landslides, or falling debris. Farmers have also been advised to implement protective measures for their crops to minimize potential damage.

Residents can stay informed through the “THAI DISASTER ALERT” application for real-time updates on weather conditions and alerts. Those in need of assistance can contact authorities through the Line application using ID @1784DDPM or call the 24-hour disaster hotline at 1784.

Source: National News Bureau of Thailand

National News Bureau of Thailand / Facebook