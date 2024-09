Several communities in Mueang district of Chiang Mai, especially those located in low-lying areas, are complaining that the flood water, although receding, has become so polluted that it smells bad and is a threat to their health.

Residents suffer as floodwaters stagnate in Chiang Mai

Many fish have also died and can be seen floating in the stagnant water after more than a week of flooding.

By Thai PBS World