Residents suffer as floodwaters stagnate in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI, Sept 30 (TNA) – Residents in flood-affected areas of northern Thailand are facing hardships as floodwaters begin to stagnate, causing health concerns and significant economic damage.

Northern Railway Back in Operation as Chiang Mai Floodwaters Recede

In Chiang Mai’s Saraphi district, several villages have been inundated for nearly a week, with residents reporting foul-smelling water and calling for urgent drainage assistance. A factory on the outskirts of Chiang Mai city has suffered damage estimated at over 10 million baht due to flooded machinery and electrical systems.

The water has been here for 10 days now. Even though it’s starting to recede, it will take several more days to dry out completely, said a local resident in Saraphi.

