Car bomb hits district chief’s residence in Narathiwat

A car bomb exploded outside the residence of the Tak Bai District Chief in Narathiwat province on Sunday night (Sep 29), injuring two people and causing extensive damage to nearby homes and properties. The blast, which occurred at around 9:50 p.m., left two men, both 22, with burn injuries.

8 Injured in Bomb Blast in Narathiwat

Security forces have since cordoned off the area and imposed a lockdown in Tak Bai and nearby Sungai Kolok municipalities. Authorities have stepped up security measures, conducting stricter checks on people and vehicles moving through the area, including at checkpoints and along the border near the Kolok River.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Krajangwit Johjit

National News Bureau of Thailand