8 Injured in Bomb Blast in Narathiwat

NARATHIWAT Sept 26 (TNA) — A roadside bomb exploded in Ra-ngae district of this southernmost border province on Thursday morning, wounding eight soldiers who were on a pick-up truck.

The eight soldiers were on the way back to the base after getting parawood to renovate their base.

While there were at Taloh bridge in the district, the bomb was detonated by the suspected insurgents.

