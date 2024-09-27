Chiang Mai university flooded, northern train route affected

Severe flooding in Chiang Mai has significantly impacted the local infrastructure, including Chiang Mai University and the northern train route. Heavy rainfall has caused water levels to rise on campus, disrupting classes and leading to temporary closures of several university buildings. Emergency response teams are working to clear floodwaters, but recovery efforts may take time as more rain is forecast in the coming days.

Flooding in Chiang Mai under control, says governor

The northern railway, a key transportation link between Chiang Mai and Bangkok, has also been affected by the floods. Some sections of the tracks are submerged, forcing train services to change the departure and arrival stations from Chiang Mai to Lampang until the situation improves. Railway authorities are deploying pumps to drain water from the tracks, and safety inspections are underway to ensure the line’s operability once conditions improve.

Chiang Mai University today https://t.co/wV0kpH6kbD — Mark Herse (@MarkHerse) September 27, 2024

These disruptions highlight the broader challenge of dealing with the persistent flooding in northern Thailand, which has affected both public services and daily life. Local authorities are focused on recovery efforts, including improving drainage systems and monitoring weather conditions to prevent further damage.

-Thailand News (TN)

