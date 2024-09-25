Flooding in Chiang Mai under control, says governor

The flooding in Chiang Mai, which affected 15 of the province’s 25 districts, is now largely under control, according to Governor Nirat Pongsitthavorn. After several days of heavy rain, local authorities implemented emergency measures, including the deployment of additional water pumps and the clearing of waterway obstructions to facilitate drainage. As a result, floodwaters in 14 districts have receded, leaving only Mae Rim district with lingering issues.

Thai government reports flooding continues to affect six provinces

Key efforts were focused on managing the water levels of the Ping River, which remained stable. At Nawarat Bridge, the river was reported to be within safe levels, and six flood gates in the Tha Wang Tan subdistrict were opened to ensure smoother water flow. Authorities were also vigilant about potential flash floods, using real-time data from reservoirs, which were operating at about 60% capacity, to manage the water load effectively.

Despite initial concerns about the severity of the situation, coordinated responses from local and provincial agencies, including evacuations in high-risk areas, helped mitigate the worst impacts. The governor assured that the situation is being monitored closely, with contingency plans in place should the weather worsen​.

Here's an update on the Chiang Mai floods. Our neighbourhood is a lake now. More water expected tonight as the city dam is at capacity, and 0.5m more flowing in from the Ping river. Incredible to see how Thai people all rally and help each other. Hope everyone stays safe! 🇹🇭 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iNPC3BxE8I — Martin (@martinrue) September 25, 2024

The Governor of Chiang Mai, Nirat Pongsitthavorn, has recently outlined a comprehensive flood prevention plan in response to significant flooding in the region. The plan is focused on improving water management, installing additional infrastructure, and close monitoring of critical flood zones. In areas like Mae Rim, where flooding remains an issue, authorities have deployed extra water pumps to speed up drainage and reduce the impact on local communities.

The governor activated CMFORCE, a crisis unit designed to manage emergencies like flooding, ensuring that all reservoirs and dams are closely monitored. With reservoir capacities currently around 60%, there’s room to accommodate more rainfall, which is expected to continue. The provincial authorities are also removing obstacles from waterways and using flood gates to improve drainage efficiency.

Flash Floods Ravage Northern Thailand, One Dead, One Missing

Additionally, the governor stressed that officials are prepared to take further action if conditions worsen, including evacuating vulnerable residents and coordinating with multiple agencies to minimize potential damage. Public health measures have also been implemented to prevent waterborne diseases and address health concerns.

-Thailand News (TN)