Laotian Man Killed in Hit-and-Run on Bypass Road in Pattaya

A Laotian man was tragically killed after being struck by a truck on Bypass Road 36 near Pattaya. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident.

At 5:00 PM on September 23rd, Nongprue police, along with a rescue team from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation, rushed to the scene of a fatal traffic accident on the Bypass Road 36 (Krating Lai-Rayong) in the Pong area of Banglamung district, Chonburi province.

