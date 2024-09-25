Road sign in Pattaya with directions: Bangkok - Chonburi, Phan Thong Intersection, heading to Chonburi.

Laotian Man Killed in Hit-and-Run on Bypass Road in Pattaya

A Laotian man was tragically killed after being struck by a truck on Bypass Road 36 near Pattaya. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident.

At 5:00 PM on September 23rd, Nongprue police, along with a rescue team from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation, rushed to the scene of a fatal traffic accident on the Bypass Road 36 (Krating Lai-Rayong) in the Pong area of Banglamung district, Chonburi province.

By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

