PATHUM THANI – An elderly woman was killed by her sister’s pit bull dog as she rode her bicycle past the house on Tuesday afternoon.

The 67-year-old, identified as Dang, was savaged by the 2-year-old male pit bull after it got out of its cage, about 3pm in tambon Chiang Rak Noi of Sam Khok district.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS