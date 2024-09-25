Construction workers at Terminal 21

Minimum Wage Hike to 400 Baht Delayed Indefinitely Due to Bank of Thailand Issues

On September 23rd, 2024, Labor Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn addressed the recent delays in the Minimum Wage Board meetings.

Thai Labor Ministry Plans 400 Baht Minimum Wage

The board was expected to discuss a nationwide minimum wage increase to 400 baht on October 1st, 2024, but two previous attempts to hold the tripartite meeting failed. A new meeting scheduled for September 24th has also been postponed indefinitely due to issues with appointing a new representative from the Bank of Thailand (BoT).

