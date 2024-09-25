Lufthansa Airbus A380 at Frankfurt airport, Germany

TAT Welcomes Direct Flights from Frankfurt

BANGKOK, Sept 24 (TNA) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has warmly welcomed the return of Condor Airlines’ direct flights between Frankfurt, Germany and both Bangkok and Phuket.

The inaugural flight from Frankfurt to Bangkok, carrying 310 passengers, touched down on Monday, signaling a positive outlook for the Thai tourism industry.

TAT Governor, Mrs. Thapanee Kiatpaiboon, and her team were on hand to greet the arriving passengers.

