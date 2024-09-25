Thailand Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage

BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand has officially become the third country in Asia to recognize same-sex marriage, following the endorsement of the Marriage Equality Bill by His Majesty the King. The law, published in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday (Sep 24), will take effect in 120 days, allowing same-sex couples to legally register their marriages from January 22, 2025. This landmark legislation makes Thailand the first Southeast Asian nation to enact marriage equality.

Thailand Passes Landmark Same-Sex Marriage Law

The bill, which passed its final reading in the Senate in June, represents over two decades of advocacy by LGBTQ+ activists. It received overwhelming support from lawmakers, a historic step toward equal rights in the country. The law introduces gender-neutral language in place of terms such as “husband,” “wife,” “man,” and “woman” and grants same-sex couples full adoption and inheritance rights.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Krajangwit Johjit

National News Bureau of Thailand