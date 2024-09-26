Russian man arrested for reckless driving in Koh Samui

The Bo Phut Police Chief Colonel Denduang Thongsrisuk told the Phuket Express that the issue was posted in social media after locals were concerned about reckless driving on Tuesday (September 24th). The person who posted on social media said that the yellow super car driver also caused a public nuisance with loud noise. Police found the super car parked at a villa.

Mr. Alexandr, 30, Russian national, later presented himself as the super car’s owner. He presented legal sales document to police. However, the color of the car did not match with details in the Department of Land Transport system. Mr. Alexandr was fined 5,000 baht for driving vehicle which color differences from legal details. Police also warned him about reckless driving and car racing.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

