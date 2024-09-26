Russian Woman Rescued After Spending 7 Hours Adrift in the Sea at Sattahip

A Russian woman was rescued after drifting for seven hours in the sea off Bang Saray Beach in Sattahip district after losing her way while swimming.

The woman, identified only as Ms. Junior, 40, was spotted stranded in the sea by the crew of a squid fishing boat around 4:30 PM on September 25th. She was signaling for help, prompting the crew to immediately contact a local rescue team, who dispatched a speedboat to rescue her.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News