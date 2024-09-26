Four trapped by flash flood near Khao Yai National Park rescued

A family of four, including a 66-year-old woman, were safely rescued last night, after they were trapped by flash flood in the middle of a forest next to Khao Yai National Park in Prachan Takham district of Prachin Buri province.

The woman, identified as Somwang Yaim-aek, and three family members went into the forest in Nong Kaew sub-district yesterday morning, reportedly to plant bamboo, until late afternoon when they headed back home.

By Thai PBS World

