Transgender woman arrested in Bangkok for selling student videos

A transgender woman has been arrested in Bangkok for allegedly duping male university students into sending her video clips of themselves masturbating, which she then sold on social media.

Officers from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPO) arrested Apiwut Suwannarat, 25, at a dormitory near a university in Lat Phrao district on Wednesday, Pol Col Phatthanaphong Sriphinphor, superintendent of ATPO sub-division 2, said on Thursday.

