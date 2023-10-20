Couple held in Nonthaburi for posting sex-show videos

A couple have been arrested in Nonthaburi on charges of luring young women into performing sex shows and posting videos for paying subscribers in online chat groups.

OnlyFans couple surrender over sex videos made at Korat resort

Police from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) investigated dating applications and other suspicious social media platforms and found that the couple had posted videos of group sex involving themselves and other women.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham and Bangkok Post Online Reporters

