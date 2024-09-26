Chiang Mai’s Ping River Hits Record High

CHIANG MAI, Sept 26 (TNA) — The water level of the Ping River in the northern province of Chiang Mai reached its highest point early this morning, breaking previous records set two years ago.

Flooding in Chiang Mai under control, says governor

Ping river hit 4 metres 93 centimetres at 2am this morning, breaking the highest previous record in 2022.

Thousands of Chiang Mai households were affected, shops have to close as classes in schools were suspended as the water from the river overflowed to flood the roads, causing heavily traffic jams.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA