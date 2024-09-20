Russian and Turkish Men Arrested in Koh Pha Ngan Illegally Installing CCTV and Working

Surat Thani– In a recent operation, Koh Pha Ngan Tourist Police arrested two foreign nationals for illegally installing CCTV systems on the island. The arrests took place on Thursday, September 19th.

Mr. Alexander, a 34-year-old Russian national, was apprehended while installing a CCTV camera in front of a restaurant in the Koh Pha Ngan sub-district.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

