Nakhon Pathom Chedi at night

Man arrested for strangling Bolt driver in Nakhon Pathom

TN

NAKHON PATHOM, Sept 20 (TNA) – Police have apprehended a man, an ex-convict, for the murder of a female Bolt driver in Nakhon Pathom province.

Ex-Boyfriend of Passenger Mistakenly Attacks Pattaya Bolt Driver

The suspect, identified as Narongsak, 35, allegedly strangled the victim and abandoned her body before selling her car.

Background checks revealed that Narongsak was recently released from prison. He previously made headlines in August 2010 for chaining and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl for a week.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours