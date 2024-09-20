Man arrested for strangling Bolt driver in Nakhon Pathom

NAKHON PATHOM, Sept 20 (TNA) – Police have apprehended a man, an ex-convict, for the murder of a female Bolt driver in Nakhon Pathom province.

The suspect, identified as Narongsak, 35, allegedly strangled the victim and abandoned her body before selling her car.

Background checks revealed that Narongsak was recently released from prison. He previously made headlines in August 2010 for chaining and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl for a week.

TNA

