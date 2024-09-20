Historic Temple Wat Phra That Phanom in Nakhon Phanom flooded as Thai river overflows

Tropical storm Soulik hits Nakhon Phanom

TN

Tropical storm Soulik hit Thailand’s northeastern provinces of Nakhon Phanom and Mukdahan this morning, as it weakened into a tropical depression. The weather system brings with it heavy to very heavy rain, according to the Meteorological Department.

Thailand braces for another tropical storm to arrive tomorrow, September 19

The tropical depression will move gradually westward across other north-eastern provinces, including Bueng Kan, Sakhon Nakhon, Kalasin, parts of Roi-et, Surin, Buri Ram, Maha Sarakham and Khon Kaen. Then it will reach the central region before further weakening into a low pressure cell.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours