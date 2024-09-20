Tropical storm Soulik hits Nakhon Phanom

Tropical storm Soulik hit Thailand’s northeastern provinces of Nakhon Phanom and Mukdahan this morning, as it weakened into a tropical depression. The weather system brings with it heavy to very heavy rain, according to the Meteorological Department.

The tropical depression will move gradually westward across other north-eastern provinces, including Bueng Kan, Sakhon Nakhon, Kalasin, parts of Roi-et, Surin, Buri Ram, Maha Sarakham and Khon Kaen. Then it will reach the central region before further weakening into a low pressure cell.

By Thai PBS World

