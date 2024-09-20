Man shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ kills one person and injures another in Rotterdam

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a stabbing Thursday night in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, police said. Police arrested a suspect, who was also injured. The identities of the victims and the suspect have not been released at this time.

Bus Rams Into Concert Goers in Netherlands, at Least One Killed – Police

Police spokesman Wessel Stolle said officers were investigating the stabbing that occurred near the iconic Erasmus Bridge. Stolle added that he did not know the motive for the attack, but that “all possible scenarios” are being investigated.

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, citing witnesses at the scene, reports that a man attacked random people with two knives while shouting “Allahu Akbar”, Arabic for ‘God is great’.

In this regard, an police officer confirmed that the officers on the scene had also heard the man shouting the phrase, a detail that “is part of the investigation”.

Terror attack in Rotterdam Islamic scumbag shouting allahu akbar The fact that some people want these scumbags in our countries is absolutely ridiculous these islamic scumbags need removed from our countries pic.twitter.com/ieNArq2amQ — KW (@Warren_Britain) September 19, 2024

The Dutch press reports that a witness recounted that he hit the attacker with two sticks after seeing him assault someone and managed to pick up the knives and throw them away.

According to this witness’s account, he initially thought it was a fight, “but when I started running in that direction I saw that it was not a fight. It was a man with two long knives who was stabbing another young man and when I started shouting, he turned around and started approaching everyone around him.”

Dutch Anti-Zionist Activists Accused of Shouting Slurs at BDS Rally

Police spokeswoman Kristel Arntz confirmed that a person suspected of being the perpetrator has been arrested and is to be questioned. “We will analyze all witness statements and then analyze what the possible motive was,” she added.

-Thailand News (TN)