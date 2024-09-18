Thailand braces for another tropical storm to arrive tomorrow, September 19

Thailand is once again bracing for the impact of another tropical storm expected to hit tomorrow (Sep 19), bringing heavy rain, flash floods, and landslides, with the Northeast region forecast to be the most affected. The Thai Meteorological Department has issued warnings, predicting severe weather as a tropical depression over the South China Sea intensifies into a storm and moves towards Thailand.

The storm is expected to enter the country’s upper Northeast, with the region’s eastern part likely to experience the initial effects. Heavy rainfall and strong winds are forecast to cause low-pressure systems across the country’s northern, central, and eastern parts. A powerful southwest monsoon is also expected to strike the southern regions, increasing the risk of severe weather.

Flood warnings have been issued for five northeastern provinces along the Mekong River, where rapidly rising water levels could cause the river to burst its banks. Authorities closely monitor Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, and Ubon Ratchathani, where the Mekong is already swollen.

Several areas of Nong Khai have been submerged by the river’s overflow, bringing business to a halt in the worst-affected areas. In Nakhon Phanom, the water level remains below critical levels, but officials are preparing for potential flooding as the situation develops. Residents are advised to stay informed as conditions change.

