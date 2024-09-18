Northeastern Thailand to suffer the wrath of a new typhoon

The Meteorological Department has warned that a typhoon will strike Thailand on Friday, resulting in heavy rain, sudden floods and landslides, with the Northeast expected to bear the brunt.

Small Boats in Phuket Banned from Leaving Ports

The department’s deputy director-general and spokesman, Thanasit Iam-ananchai, on Tuesday said a depression in the northern part of the South China Sea was heading south and developing into a tropical storm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Pattanapong Sripiachai and Apinya Wipatayotin

BANGKOK POST