PHUKET, Sept 18 (TNA) – A Phuket Navy vessel has rescued 130 tourists, including Chinese and Middle Eastern nationals, stranded on Koh Racha Yai and is transporting them back to Phuket.

Naval Ship 111 of the Third Naval Area Command has come to the aid of these tourists who were unable to return to the mainland due to strong waves of 3-4 meters.

TNA