Small Boats in Phuket Banned from Leaving Ports

The Phuket Marine Office has issued a warning that small boats are being banned from leaving ports into the open sea until September 20th, 2024.

The Phuket Marine Office Chief Mr. Nachapong Pranit told the Phuket Express that according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) heavy rain is taking place along with strong waves in the Andaman Sea up to three meters high in the open sea or more than three meters high in a thunderstorm area.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

