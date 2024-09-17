View of Naklua in North Pattaya

Two men survive shipwreck near Pattaya

Two men survived a harrowing ordeal at sea after their boat sank during a squid fishing trip. The incident occurred near Koh Jun in Naklua on the evening of September 15th, 2024.

At 10:06 PM, a distress call was received reporting tourists adrift in the sea. The marine rescue team, Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan
Pattaya Rescue Team, and Pattaya Special Affairs Officers swiftly responded to the scene. Upon arrival at the beach near the marine rescue center, they found that the two victims had already been rescued.

