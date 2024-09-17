Two killed, child survives train-truck crash in Chumphon

SURAT THANI – A train collided with a pickup truck at a railway crossing in Chumphon on Tuesday killing the two adults inside, but a child was pulled alive from the wreckage.
One killed, 2 hurt in Phetchaburi train crossing crash
Lamae police said Special Express train No.40 from Surat Thani to Bangkok hit the pickup around 10.30am at a crossing, 30 kilometres after leaving Lamae station. The pickup was left crushed and upside down beside the track.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Supapong Chaolan
BANGKOK POST
+ There are no commentsAdd yours