Two killed, child survives train-truck crash in Chumphon

SURAT THANI – A train collided with a pickup truck at a railway crossing in Chumphon on Tuesday killing the two adults inside, but a child was pulled alive from the wreckage.

Lamae police said Special Express train No.40 from Surat Thani to Bangkok hit the pickup around 10.30am at a crossing, 30 kilometres after leaving Lamae station. The pickup was left crushed and upside down beside the track.

Supapong Chaolan

BANGKOK POST

