12 Tourists Rescued After Boat Starts Sinking in Middle of Pattaya Bay

Pattaya- A dramatic rescue unfolded in the waters between Koh Larn and the coast of Pattaya City when the passenger boat “Tara Jade” suffered a sewage pump failure. The boat began taking on water, threatening the safety of its 12 Thai passengers—5 men and 7 women.

Speedboat operators sprang into action, racing to the scene to assist the distressed passengers. Mr. Ed Chankrajai, the driver of the speedboat “Yodtong,” led the rescue effort. As seawater gushed into the Tara Jade’s stern, he shouted for everyone to don life jackets. The tourists were swiftly transferred to the waiting speedboat, which transported them back to shore at Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

