Strong waves and red flag on Surin Beach in Phuket.

One Boy in Coma, One Still Missing After Struggling in Sea Near Surin Beach in Phuket

One boy was in a coma while another boy was still missing after they were seen struggling in the sea at the Surin Beach in Cherng Talay , Thalang on Saturday (July 13th).

Lifeguards at Surin Beach told the Phuket Express that they were notified of three young boys struggling in the sea at 4:00 P.M. from friends of the boys. Lifeguards rushed into the water on jet-skis and managed to safely rescue one boy, but two others remained missing.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

