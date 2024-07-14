One Boy in Coma, One Still Missing After Struggling in Sea Near Surin Beach in Phuket

One boy was in a coma while another boy was still missing after they were seen struggling in the sea at the Surin Beach in Cherng Talay , Thalang on Saturday (July 13th).

Jet-Ski Passenger Missing after Falling into Koh Samui Sea

Lifeguards at Surin Beach told the Phuket Express that they were notified of three young boys struggling in the sea at 4:00 P.M. from friends of the boys. Lifeguards rushed into the water on jet-skis and managed to safely rescue one boy, but two others remained missing.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!