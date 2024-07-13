Cypriot Man Arrested in Bangkok for Allegedly Stalking Ex-Girlfriend

Immigration officers from the Immigration Bureau 1 arrested a 36-year-old Cypriot man for allegedly stalking and breaking into a condominium room of his ex-girlfriend in Nakhon Pathom province.

The arrest took place at a hotel in the Racha Thewi district of Bangkok on Friday, July 12th, 2024. The arrest came after the immigration officers found that the suspect, identified only as Mr. Nicholas, was wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the Nakhon Pathom Provincial Court for allegedly committing burglary and property damage at night.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News

